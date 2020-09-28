Willow Smith Gushes About Parents Will and Jada’s ‘Real Love’ After Entanglement Confession

WENN/Derrick Salters

On the other hand, rumor has it that the ‘Bad Boys for Life’ actor is preparing to quietly divorce his wife after they publicly addressed her past affair with August Alsina.

Willow Smith has nothing to be embarrassed about her parents’ recent marriage drama. In fact, the 19-year-old singer has praised Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith for coming clean about her “entanglement” with August Alsina to public.

Appearing in a new episode of “Red Table Talk” on Monday, September 28, Willow weighed in on her parents discussing the matter on Jada’s Facebook series last July. “I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you,” the “Whip My Hair” singer told her mom.

She went on gushing about her parents for keeping their relationship intact despite all the negative press. “To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘OK, that’s the real deal.’ That’s real love,” she added.

Willow additionally said she learned about the importance of being supportive of each other, sharing, “Like, when you can be like, ‘I’m with you. I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand’… that’s really important.”

Jada, meanwhile, admitted that being able to open up about her secret romance with August gave her mixed feelings. She said, “[It was a] full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask.”

Her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who also appeared in the latest episode of “Red Table Talk”, praised the 49-year-old actress for her openness and “courage.”

Back in July, Jada confessed she had an “entanglement” with August, who is 21 years her junior, when she and Will separated. The pair, who have been married since December 1997, later reportedly enjoyed a tropical getaway to the Bahamas shortly after filming the episode.

But now rumor has it that their marriage is irreparable following the entanglement drama. “Three separate entertainment insiders” tell that the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum is preparing to quietly divorce his wife.

Supporting the claim, the site points out that Will has not posted anything about Jada in more than two months, even when she celebrated her birthday on September 18.

Jada, on the other hand, is said to be trying to save her marriage. On Friday, September 25, which happened to be Will’s 52nd birthday, she paid a sweet tribute to her husband by dedicating her Instagram page to him.