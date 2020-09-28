Will Smith PREPARES To Divorce Wife Jada – And Here’s PROOF! (Exclusive)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s marriage hit a rough spot this summer, when Jada admitted cheating on Will with 24 year old R&B star August Alsina.

Now is hearing rumblings that Will is ready to end his marriage, and has been quietly distancing himself from Jada.

We spoke to three separate entertainment insiders who travel in the same circle as Will and Jada, and ALL THREE AGREE – they believe Will is preparing to quietly divorce Jada.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR