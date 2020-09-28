Will Smith PREPARES To Divorce Wife Jada – And Here’s PROOF! (Exclusive)

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett’s marriage hit a rough spot this summer, when Jada admitted cheating on Will with 24 year old R&B star August Alsina.

Now is hearing rumblings that Will is ready to end his marriage, and has been quietly distancing himself from Jada.

We spoke to three separate entertainment insiders who travel in the same circle as Will and Jada, and ALL THREE AGREE – they believe Will is preparing to quietly divorce Jada.

And we have EVIDENCE that suggests that Will is doing exactly that.

Will has basically stopped talking or posting about Jada, ever since that whole “entanglement” fiasco.

Jada turned 49 years old on September 18th (a week and a half ago). And if you look at Will Smith’s Instagram and Facebook page, he never even said Happy Birthday to her.

And it’s not like Will hasn’t wished OTHERS Happy Birthday during that same timeframe. While he ignored his “entangled” wife Jada, he did have time to send out a Happy Birthday post to his Fresh Prince co-star Alphonso Ribierto

Will also hasn’t;t posted anything with Jada in more than 2 months. He’s posted pics and videos with all his other kids during that time. And he even has a post with his ex-wife – just NONE with Jada.

Jada seems to be trying to save their marriage though. Friday was Will’s birthday, and Jada dedicated her entire Instagram to Will – even after he pointedly ignored her birthday last week.