Why Christina Anstead “has no plans” to get back with Ant Anstead

Christina wasn’t the only one who kept it real on Instagram over the weekend. Ant broke his silence on the divorce and wrote: “Anyone who really knows me knows that I do not like to share private matters in public. I have kept silent while holding on to hope.”

He added, “I never gave up on us. I pray that Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

On Monday, September 28, he referred to his breakup once again. But this time, he asked others to stop sharing their thoughts on his personal life.

“Beautiful Boyz weekend. Blessed,” began his caption. “This was a father and son moment! But I have disabled comments! While we both appreciate the words of support, please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair. Christina is fine. I am fine. And we continue. being good friends and we will navigate this at our own pace. Compassion and kindness is all it takes. That’s it. “