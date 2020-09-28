Who has the most fantasy points in a game? Here are the best single-game totals in football history

Lisa Witt
Michael Vick, Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky all have something in common – they’ve had a few of the greatest fantasy football single-game quarterback performances of all time. Most fantasy owners probably have fond memories of one particularly huge game by one of their players, or a monster game from that cost you a win in a given week. To look back on some of those, we’ve laid out the top-10 fantasy games ever, broken down by position (QB, RB, WR, TE, Kicker). 

Our data comes from Football Reference’s Game Finder tool. We set our parameters to date back to the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, so Otto Graham and Jim Brown won’t make the list. But a few old-timers find their way on here with performances that would likely be remembered even more if fantasy football had been prominent in those decades. 

There were some tough near-misses – among the QBs in the next 10 were the legendary trio of Eric Hipple, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Joe Namath. Adrian Peterson’s 296-yard rushing day missed out because he didn’t quite find the end zone enough. And because this is non-PPR scoring, Terrell Owens gets ripped off from his 20-catch, 283-yard day in 2000, in part due to managing just one touchdown that day. 

Note: The scoring accounts for 4-point passing touchdowns, 6-point rushing and receiving touchdowns, 0.04 points per passing yard and 0.1 points per rushing and receiving yard.

Most fantasy points in a game by a QB

No.PlayerFantasy PointsPassing YardsPassing TDsRushing YardsRushing TDs
1Michael Vick, Eagles (11/15/10)49.323334802
2Mark Rypien, Washington (11/10/91)48.08442641
3Peyton Manning, Broncos (9/5/13)46.284627-20
4Aaron Rodgers, Packers (10/2/11)45.924084362
5Nick Foles, Eagles (11/3/13)45.244067100
6Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (10/26/14)44.785226-10
7Drew Brees, Saints (11/1/15)44.3505710
8Randall Cunningham, Eagles (11/4/90)4424041241
9Aaron Rodgers, Packers (10/20/19)43.76429561
10Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (9/30/18)43.463546530

Most fantasy points in a game by a RB

No.PlayerFantasy PointsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
1Clinton Portis, Broncos (12/7/03)55.42185360
2Shaun Alexander, Seahawks (9/29/02)53.11394921
3Corey Dillon, Bengals (12/4/97)51.62464300
4Jamaal Charles, Chiefs (12/15/13)51.52011954
5Doug Martin, Buccaneers (11/4/12)51.22514210
6Mike Anderson, Broncos (12/3/00)49.6251450
7Larry Brown, Washington (12/16/73)49.515011053
8Barry Sanders, Lions (11/24/91)49.12204310
9Fred Taylor, Jaguars (11/19/00)48.82343141
10Priest Holmes, Chiefs (11/24/02)48.719721101

Most fantasy points in a game by a WR

No.PlayerFantasy PointsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
1Jerry Rice, 49ers (10/14/90)52.5132255
2Jerry Butler, Bills (9/23/79)50.7102554
3Harold Jackson, Rams (10/14/73)47.872384
4Jimmy Smith, Jaguars (9/10/00)47.1152913
5Jerry Rice, 49ers (12/18/95)45.9142893
6Steve Largent, Seahawks (10/18/87)44.1152613
7Qadry Ismail, Ravens (12/12/99)43.862583
8Wesley Walker, Jets (9/21/86)43.461944
9Bob Hayes, Cowboys (12/20/70)4361874
10Stephone Paige, Chiefs (12/22/85)42.983092

Most fantasy points in a game by a TE

No.PlayerFantasy PointsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
1Kellen Winslow, Chargers (11/22/81)44.4131445
2Rich Caster, Jets (9/24/72)38.462043
3Jimmie Giles, Buccaneers (10/20/85)35.671164
4Kellen Winslow, Chargers (12/11/83)34.2141623
5Shannon Sharpe, Broncos (10/20/02)33.4122142
6Shannon Sharpe, Broncos (10/6/96)33.3131533
7Todd Christensen, Raiders (10/16/83)33.2111523
8Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (10/26/14)32.991493
9Johnny Mitchell, Jets (10/3/93)32.671463
10Antonio Gates, Chargers (10/30/05)32.5101453

Most fantasy points in a game by a Kicker

Note: This list dates only back to 2002, with data compiled from fantasydata.com.

No.PlayerFantasy PointsNote
1Rob Bironas, Titans (10/21/07)28Perfect 8-for-8, an NFL record
2Jay Feely, Cardinals (12/19/10)27.5Included 5-yard rushing TD
3Billy Cundiff, Cowboys (9/15/03)25Tied game at end of regulation and won it with seventh FG
4Cairo Santos, Chiefs (10/4/15)25Accounted for all 21 Kansas City points
5Jason Myers, Seahawks (10/14/18)24
6Greg Zuerlein, Rams (10/1/17)23Made four FG between 40-49 yards
7Jason Sanders, Dolphins (12/8/19)23Missed one kick that would’ve placed him third on this list
8Blair Walsh, Vikings (12/27/15)23Made two kicks from beyond 50 yards
9Four players tied at 22 (Kai Forbath ’17, Justin Tucker ’13, Blair Walsh ’12, Kris Brown ’07)

