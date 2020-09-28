Who has the most fantasy points ever? Here are the best single seasons in football history by position

The modern NFL has provided some of the best fantasy football seasons ever. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson possess the two highest scoring QB seasons of all time. Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham have been two of the greatest statistical tight ends ever. But even while it feels like there’s been an offensive proliferation, it can be hard to grasp just how much the NFL’s new rules and talented players have impacted fantasy football. Ever want to answer the question: Who’s the best fantasy football player ever? Now you can.
We’ve broken down top single-season fantasy performances by position, using Football Reference’s Season Finder tool. Along with listing total fantasy points, we also listed some of the relevant statistics to that position (although not necessarily the exclusive manner in which those players earned or lost fantasy points). We limited our search to post-merger, 1970 and on, to at least encompass more closely the era of fantasy football itself. No Red Grange or Jim Brown on the list – sorry in advance for that.
This list does leave off some big names by cutting off each position at 10 seasons. Adrian Peterson doesn’t make it. Neither does Tony Gonzalez. But that’s the cost we pay for humans enjoying round numbers, like 10. And oh yeah, we’ve ranked the best kicker seasons of all time, too, in case you remember being carried to a fantasy title by a surprisingly good kicking season.
Note: The scoring accounts for 4-point passing touchdowns, 6-point rushing and receiving touchdowns, 0.04 points per passing yard and 0.1 points per rushing and receiving yard.
Most fantasy points ever by a QB
|No.
|Player
|Fantasy Points
|Passing Yards
|Passing TDs
|Rushing Yards
|Rushing TDs
|1
|Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (2018)
|417.1
|5097
|50
|272
|2
|2
|Lamar Jackson, Ravens (2019)
|415.7
|3127
|36
|1206
|7
|3
|Peyton Manning, Broncos (2013)
|412
|5477
|55
|-31
|1
|4
|Tom Brady, Patriots (2007)
|398
|4806
|50
|98
|2
|5
|Aaron Rodgers, Packers (2011)
|397.4
|4643
|45
|257
|3
|6
|Drew Brees, Saints (2011)
|395.6
|5476
|46
|86
|1
|7
|Cam Newton, Panthers (2015)
|389.1
|3837
|35
|636
|10
|8
|Daunte Culpepper, Vikings (2004)
|381.3
|4717
|39
|406
|2
|9
|Aaron Rodgers, Packers (2016)
|380
|4428
|40
|369
|4
|10
|Steve Young, 49ers (1998)
|376.2
|4170
|36
|454
|6
Most fantasy points ever by a RB
|No.
|Player
|Fantasy Points
|Rushing Yards
|Rushing TDs
|Receiving Yards
|Receiving TDs
|1
|LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers (2006)
|427.1
|1815
|28
|508
|3
|2
|Marshall Faulk, Rams (2000)
|378.9
|1359
|18
|830
|8
|3
|Priest Holmes, Chiefs (2003)
|373
|1420
|27
|690
|0
|4
|Priest Holmes, Chiefs (2002)
|372.7
|1615
|21
|672
|3
|5
|Emmitt Smith, Cowboys (1995)
|364.8
|1773
|25
|375
|0
|6
|Shaun Alexander, Seahawks (2005)
|363.8
|1880
|27
|78
|1
|7
|Terrell Davis, Broncos (1998)
|360.5
|2008
|21
|217
|2
|8
|O.J. Simpson, Bills (1975)
|355.3
|1817
|16
|426
|7
|9
|Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (2019)
|355.2
|1387
|15
|1005
|4
|10
|Chris Johnson, Titans (2009)
|348.9
|2006
|14
|503
|2
Most fantasy points ever by a WR
|No.
|Player
|Fantasy Points
|Receptions
|Receiving Yards
|Receiving TDs
|1
|Jerry Rice, 49ers (1995)
|292
|122
|1848
|15
|2
|Randy Moss, Patriots (2007)
|287.3
|98
|1493
|23
|3
|Randy Moss, Vikings (2003)
|267
|111
|1632
|17
|4
|Calvin Johnson, Lions (2011)
|265.2
|96
|1681
|16
|5
|Isaac Bruce, Rams (1995)
|259.8
|119
|1781
|13
|6
|Jerry Rice, 49ers (1986)
|258.8
|86
|1570
|15
|7
|Antonio Brown, Steelers (2014)
|257.9
|129
|1698
|13
|8
|Jerry Rice, 49ers (1989)
|253.6
|92
|1483
|17
|9
|Herman Moore, Lions (1995)
|252.6
|123
|1686
|14
|10
|Antonio Brown, Steelers (2015)
|252.2
|136
|1834
|10
Most fantasy points ever by a TE
|No.
|Player
|Fantasy Points
|Receptions
|Receiving Yards
|Receiving TDs
|1
|Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (2011)
|240.9
|90
|1327
|17
|2
|Jimmy Graham, Saints (2013)
|217.5
|86
|1215
|16
|3
|Jimmy Graham, Saints (2011)
|197
|99
|1310
|11
|4
|Todd Christensen, Raiders (1983)
|195.7
|92
|1247
|12
|5
|Travis Kelce, Chiefs (2018)
|191.6
|103
|1336
|10
|6
|Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (2014)
|184.4
|82
|1124
|12
|7
|Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (2015)
|183.6
|72
|1176
|11
|8
|Kellen Winslow, Chargers (1980)
|181
|89
|1290
|9
|9
|Vernon Davis, 49ers (2009)
|174.5
|78
|965
|13
|10
|Antonio Gates, Chargers (2004)
|174.4
|81
|964
|13
Most fantasy points ever by a kicker
|No.
|Player
|Fantasy Points
|1
|David Akers, 49ers (2011)
|184.6
|2
|Jeff Wilkins, Rams (2003)
|171.7
|3
|Matt Bryant, Falcons (2016)
|170
|4
|Greg Zuerlein, Rams (2017)
|170
|5
|Gary Anderson, Vikings (1998)
|168
|6
|Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (2013)
|168
|7
|Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (2017)
|164
|8
|Mark Moseley, Washington (1983)
|163
|9
|Matt Prater, Broncos (2013)
|162
|10
|Justin Tucker, Ravens (2016)
|161