Who has the most fantasy points ever? Here are the best single seasons in football history by position

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
7

The modern NFL has provided some of the best fantasy football seasons ever. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson possess the two highest scoring QB seasons of all time. Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham have been two of the greatest statistical tight ends ever. But even while it feels like there’s been an offensive proliferation, it can be hard to grasp just how much the NFL’s new rules and talented players have impacted fantasy football. Ever want to answer the question: Who’s the best fantasy football player ever? Now you can.

We’ve broken down top single-season fantasy performances by position, using Football Reference’s Season Finder tool. Along with listing total fantasy points, we also listed some of the relevant statistics to that position (although not necessarily the exclusive manner in which those players earned or lost fantasy points). We limited our search to post-merger, 1970 and on, to at least encompass more closely the era of fantasy football itself. No Red Grange or Jim Brown on the list – sorry in advance for that. 

MORE: Best Fantasy Football Games Ever

This list does leave off some big names by cutting off each position at 10 seasons. Adrian Peterson doesn’t make it. Neither does Tony Gonzalez. But that’s the cost we pay for humans enjoying round numbers, like 10. And oh yeah, we’ve ranked the best kicker seasons of all time, too, in case you remember being carried to a fantasy title by a surprisingly good kicking season. 

Note: The scoring accounts for 4-point passing touchdowns, 6-point rushing and receiving touchdowns, 0.04 points per passing yard and 0.1 points per rushing and receiving yard.

Most fantasy points ever by a QB

No.PlayerFantasy PointsPassing YardsPassing TDsRushing YardsRushing TDs
1Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (2018)417.15097502722
2Lamar Jackson, Ravens (2019)415.731273612067
3Peyton Manning, Broncos (2013)412547755-311
4Tom Brady, Patriots (2007)398480650982
5Aaron Rodgers, Packers (2011)397.44643452573
6Drew Brees, Saints (2011)395.6547646861
7Cam Newton, Panthers (2015)389.138373563610
8Daunte Culpepper, Vikings (2004)381.34717394062
9Aaron Rodgers, Packers (2016)3804428403694
10Steve Young, 49ers (1998)376.24170364546

Most fantasy points ever by a RB

No.PlayerFantasy PointsRushing YardsRushing TDsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
1LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers (2006)427.11815285083
2Marshall Faulk, Rams (2000)378.91359188308
3Priest Holmes, Chiefs (2003)3731420276900
4Priest Holmes, Chiefs (2002)372.71615216723
5Emmitt Smith, Cowboys (1995)364.81773253750
6Shaun Alexander, Seahawks (2005)363.8188027781
7Terrell Davis, Broncos (1998)360.52008212172
8O.J. Simpson, Bills (1975)355.31817164267
9Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (2019)355.213871510054
10Chris Johnson, Titans (2009)348.92006145032

Most fantasy points ever by a WR

No.PlayerFantasy PointsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
1Jerry Rice, 49ers (1995)292122184815
2Randy Moss, Patriots (2007)287.398149323
3Randy Moss, Vikings (2003)267111163217
4Calvin Johnson, Lions (2011)265.296168116
5Isaac Bruce, Rams (1995)259.8119178113
6Jerry Rice, 49ers (1986)258.886157015
7Antonio Brown, Steelers (2014)257.9129169813
8Jerry Rice, 49ers (1989)253.692148317
9Herman Moore, Lions (1995)252.6123168614
10Antonio Brown, Steelers (2015)252.2136183410

Most fantasy points ever by a TE

No.PlayerFantasy PointsReceptionsReceiving YardsReceiving TDs
1Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (2011)240.990132717
2Jimmy Graham, Saints (2013)217.586121516
3Jimmy Graham, Saints (2011)19799131011
4Todd Christensen, Raiders (1983)195.792124712
5Travis Kelce, Chiefs (2018)191.6103133610
6Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (2014)184.482112412
7Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (2015)183.672117611
8Kellen Winslow, Chargers (1980)1818912909
9Vernon Davis, 49ers (2009)174.57896513
10Antonio Gates, Chargers (2004)174.48196413

Most fantasy points ever by a kicker

No.PlayerFantasy Points
1David Akers, 49ers (2011)184.6
2Jeff Wilkins, Rams (2003)171.7
3Matt Bryant, Falcons (2016)170
4Greg Zuerlein, Rams (2017)170
5Gary Anderson, Vikings (1998)168
6Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (2013)168
7Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (2017)164
8Mark Moseley, Washington (1983)163
9Matt Prater, Broncos (2013)162
10Justin Tucker, Ravens (2016)161

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR