When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about the pay disparity in Bollywood

Pay disparity has always been a major issue in Bollywood. In an industry dominated by males, actresses not only get lesser screen time but also lesser pay.

Ranbir Kapoor is one star who has been vocal regarding the same and believes that times have indeed changed. During an interview with a leading daily, Ranbir said that his contemporaries whom he has worked with like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif, are all up there and it’s not that they are getting less paid than him. He believes that this is only a perception now and one is so aware of what they bring to the project and thus demand a payment accordingly.

He also said that if in a project he and Deepika are sharing the screen space, and Deepika is as big or even a bigger star than him, then she deserves equal or higher pay compared to him.