Week 4 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

Rank Player 1 Davante Adams*, GB vs. ATL 2 DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ @ CAR 3 Michael Thomas*, NO @ DET 4 Chris Godwin*, TB vs. LAC 5 DeVante Parker, MIA vs. SEA. Seattle is allowing the most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to WRs this year, at a remarkably-high clip of 42.5. Parker is the No. 1 receiver for the Dolphins and with an extra few days to rest his ailing hamstring, he should be in for a big day. 6 Tyler Lockett, SEA @ MIA 7 Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ DAL 8 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ TEN 9 Amari Cooper, DAL vs. CLE 10 Calvin Ridley, ATL @ GB 11 Allen Robinson, CHI vs. IND 12 Julio Jones*, ATL @ GB. Jones missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, but the Falcons may need him back with Russell Gage (concussion) questionable. Jones would be in for a date with Jaire Alexander, a great No. 1 corner, but he’s still talented enough to produce a lot of yards — provided that he’s fully healthy. 13 Tyreek Hill, KC vs. NE 14 Kenny Golladay, DET vs. NO 15 Mike Evans, TB vs. LAC 16 Adam Thielen, MIN @ HOU 17 Stefon Diggs, BUF @ LV 18 DK Metcalf, SEA @ MIA 19 Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. NYG 20 Keenan Allen, LAC @ TB 21 Will Fuller V, HOU vs. MIN. Fuller has posted point totals of 15.2, 0, and 13.4 to start the season. In a matchup against a Vikings secondary that allows 36.6 FPPG to WRs, he has a ton of upside and should easily be a WR2 because of his great matchup. 22 Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. JAX. Because of Joe Burrow’s penchant for targeting the middle of the field, Boyd is the top Bengals receiver to play. He is averaging 8.5 receptions and 98.5 receiving yards per game the past two outings and has a TD. He could score another one against a Jaguars defense that allows 30 FPPG to WRs, the fifth-most in the NFL. 23 Diontae Johnson*, PIT @ TEN 24 Robert Woods, LAR vs. NYG. Woods has double-digit fantasy points in all three games so far for the Rams. He is handling about seven touches per game and should be able to do damage both through the air and on the ground against a porous Giants defense that just allowed Brandon AIyuk, a weapon similar to Woods, to go for over 100 yards. 25 DJ Chark*, JAX @ CIN. Chark nearly was able to suit up for last Thursday’s game against the Dolphins, so he should have a chance to return in Week 4. If he does, he’ll being taking on a Bengals defense that has been good against receivers but hasn’t faced too many talented receivers outside of Odell Beckham Jr. 26 A.J. Brown*, TEN vs. PIT. Brown is dealing with a significant bone bruise and his status moving forward is unknown. If he returns against the Steelers, he should have a chance to do well against a defense that has allowed more points to receivers than expected (25 FPPG, 12th-most in the NFL). 27 Marvin Jones, DET vs. NO. The return of Kenny Golladay in Week 3 helped Jones to get open more often against the Cardinals. He wasn’t targeted as much, but he brought in all three of his targets for 51 yards. He should have a chance to continue on as an efficient WR3 against a Saints defense that has allowed an average of 31.3 points to their opponents through three games. 28 Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. BAL. The Ravens could pose a tough challenge for McLaurin, but he has logged the most yards after the catch (YAC) among receivers through three games with a mark of 112. Considering that Washington will likely be playing from behind and McLauring is averaging 8.3 targets per game, he could have a solid week. 29 Marquise Brown, BAL @ WAS 30 Jarvis Landry, CLE @ DAL. Landry is only averaging four catches for 47.7 yards through three games this season, but the Cowboys could be the perfect antidote for that. Dallas has allowed the seventh-most FPPG to WRs (28.8) this season so Landry could be in for a solid performance, especially if the Cowboys focus on Odell Beckham Jr. as the bigger threat. Landry should rack up yards and catches even if he’s not a big-time TD threat. 31 D.J. Moore, CAR vs. ARZ. Moore is averaging 17.1 yards per catch this season and has already seen 26 targets through three games. Most weeks, he’ll be a WR2, but the Cardinals have been excellent against WRs this year and have allowed the fifth-fewest yards to the position (365). Moore can still be started, but his ceiling is lower given the matchup. 32 Julian Edelman, NE @ KC. Through three games, Edelman has established himself as Cam Newton’s favorite receiver and has racked up 24 targets. He should be targeted frequently once again when the Patriots take on the Chiefs, as this game could be an offensive battle. However, the Chiefs have been good against WRs and had only allowed 17.8 FPPG to the position before their Monday night battle with the Ravens. 33 Preston Williams, MIA vs. SEA. In three games, the Seahawks have allowed 1,136 yards to WRs. That’s 400 more than the next-worst team, the Atlanta Falcons. As such, Williams should be trusted as a WR3 because the matchup is so good and the Dolphins will, likely, be playing catch up. Williams could post season-best numbers in targets, catches, yards, and he could grab a TD for the second consecutive week. 34 CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. CLE. The Browns have allowed five TDs to receivers this year which is tied for the second-most in the NFL with several other teams. Lamb should have a chance to take advantage of that as he has good size and is averaging seven targets per game. The rookie is due to catch his first TD anyway, so feel free to fire him up as a flex. 35 Allen Lazard, GB vs. ATL. With Davante Adams (hamstring) out on Sunday night, Lazard was Aaron Rodgers’ favorite receiver and he reeled in six catches for 146 yards and a score. Adams may return in Week 4 given that he was close to playing in New Orleans, but that shouldn’t impact Lazard’s ceiling. The Falcons have one of the worst secondaries in the NFL and have allowed 736 yards to receivers, good for second-most in the league. 36 Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. PHI. Aiyuk emerged as the top target for the 49ers against the Giants and racked up 101 total yards and a score on eight touches. He’s as both a pass-catcher and a runner, and he should have a chance to find success against a Philly defense that has struggled to contain opposing WRs to the tune of 545 yards and two scores on the year. 37 Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ DET 38 A.J. Green, CIN vs. JAX 39 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. ATL 40 T.Y. Hilton, IND @ CHI 41 Justin Jefferson, MIN @ HOU 42 John Brown, BUF @ LV 43 Corey Davis, TEN vs. PIT 44 Jamison Crowder*, NYJ vs. DEN 45 Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ NYJ 46 Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ SF 47 Darius Slayton, NYG @ LAR 48 Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. MIN 49 Mike Williams, LAC @ TB 50 Tee Higgins, CIN vs. JAX 51 Michael Gallup, DAL vs. CLE 52 Russell Gage*, ATL @ GB 53 Robby Anderson, CAR vs. ARZ 54 Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ DET 55 Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. BUF 56 Cole Beasley, BUF @ LV 57 Golden Tate, NYG @ LAR 58 KJ Hamler, DEN @ NYJ 59 Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ CIN 60 Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. ARZ 61 Christian Kirk*, ARZ @ CAR 62 James Washington, PIT @ TEN 63 Henry Ruggs III*, LV vs. BUF 64 Sammy Watkins, KC vs. NE 65 Scotty Miller, TB vs. LAC 66 Randall Cobb, HOU vs. MIN 67 N’Keal Harry, NE @ KC 68 DeSean Jackson*, PHI @ SF 69 Andy Isabella, ARZ @ CAR 70 Anthony Miller, CHI vs. IND 71 Keelan Cole, JAX @ CIN 72 Chase Claypool, PIT @ TEN 73 Braxton Berrios, NYJ vs. DEN 74 Mecole Hardman, KC vs. NE 75 Dontrelle Inman, WAS vs. BAL 76 Adam Humphries, TEN vs. PIT 77 Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ CHI 78 Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. NYG 79 Damiere Byrd, NE @ KC 80 Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ @ CAR 81 Gabriel Davis, BUF @ LV 82 Zach Pascal, IND @ CHI 83 Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. PHI 84 Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. NE 85 Isaiah Ford, MIA vs. SEA 86 Chris Hogan, NYJ vs. DEN 87 Jalen Guyton, LAC @ TB 88 Van Jefferson, LAR vs. NYG 89 Bryan Edwards, LV vs. BUF 90 Danny Amendola, DET vs. NO 91 Steven Sims, WAS vs. BAL 92 Miles Boykin, BAL @ WAS