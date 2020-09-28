Week 4 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

Let’s start with the good when it comes to wide receiver injuries: It sounds like superstar Michael Thomas (ankle) will make it back for Week 4, which puts right back in the top five of our fantasy WR PPR rankings. Owners of Julio Jones (hamstring), Davante Adams (hamstring) and A.J. Brown (knee), among a number of other wide receivers, might not be so lucky, though. It’s just the way it is in an injury-heavy 2020, so you’re going to want to scour our rankings for potential sleepers and waiver pickups who can get you through the week.

One of our favorite sleepers so far this season, Laviska Shenault, continued to prove himself worthy of PPR flex consideration with his Thursday Night Football performance. If he’s going to catch between three and five passes every game while also running up to five times, that’s a solid enough workload. A Week 4 matchup with the Bengals is appealing for sure, and Shenault is the only Jaguars’ WR worth playing outside of DJ Chark (if he returns).

WEEK 4 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker

Other pickups worth considering this week include four rookies: Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson (@ Texans), who might be living up to his preseason hype, Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins (vs. Jaguars), who showed a nose for the end zone, San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk (vs. Eagles), who does a bit of everything like Aiyuk, and Buffalo’s Gabriel Davis (@ Raiders), who’s a deep-league special. If you’re looking for PPR injury fill-ins, Greg Ward (@ 49ers), Hunter Renfrow (vs. Bills), Adam Humphries (vs. Steelers), Cole Beasley (@ Raiders), James Washington (@ Titans), Braxston Berrios (vs. Broncos), and Allen Lazard (vs. Falcons) could really pay off if DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Henry Ruggs III (knee), A.J. Brown (knee), John Brown (calf), Diontae Johnson (head), Jamison Crowder (hamstring), and Davante Adams (hamstring), respectively, remain out.

WEEK 4 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker

Keep an eye on how Julio Jones’ hamstring injury can impact Russell Gage this week — and keep an eye on Gage’s head injury while you’re at it. We’ve left Jones in the rankings for now, pending his early-week practice reports to see how he’s doing after missing Week 3. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 4 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1Davante Adams*, GB vs. ATL
2DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ @ CAR
3Michael Thomas*, NO @ DET
4Chris Godwin*, TB vs. LAC
5DeVante Parker, MIA vs. SEA
6Tyler Lockett, SEA @ MIA
7JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ TEN
8Amari Cooper, DAL vs. CLE
9Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ DAL
10Calvin Ridley, ATL @ GB
11Allen Robinson, CHI vs. IND
12Julio Jones*, ATL @ GB
13Tyreek Hill, KC vs. NE
14Kenny Golladay, DET vs. NO
15Adam Thielen, MIN @ HOU
16Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. NYG
17Keenan Allen, LAC @ TB
18Mike Evans, TB vs. LAC
19Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. JAX
20Diontae Johnson*, PIT @ TEN
21Stefon Diggs, BUF @ LV
22Robert Woods, LAR vs. NYG
23DK Metcalf, SEA @ MIA
24Will Fuller V, HOU vs. MIN
25Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. BAL
26DJ Chark*, JAX @ CIN
27A.J. Brown*, TEN vs. PIT
28Jarvis Landry, CLE @ DAL
29D.J. Moore, CAR vs. ARZ
30Julian Edelman, NE @ KC
31Marvin Jones, DET vs. NO
32Marquise Brown, BAL @ WAS
33CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. CLE
34Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. PHI
35Preston Williams, MIA vs. SEA
36Allen Lazard, GB vs. ATL
37Jamison Crowder*, NYJ vs. DEN
38A.J. Green, CIN vs. JAX
39Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ SF
40Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ DET
41Justin Jefferson, MIN @ HOU
42Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. ATL
43T.Y. Hilton, IND @ CHI
44Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ NYJ
45John Brown, BUF @ LV
46Corey Davis, TEN vs. PIT
47Darius Slayton, NYG @ LAR
48Russell Gage*, ATL @ GB
49Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. MIN
50Mike Williams, LAC @ TB
51Tee Higgins, CIN vs. JAX
52Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. BUF
53Cole Beasley, BUF @ LV
54Golden Tate, NYG @ LAR
55Michael Gallup, DAL vs. CLE
56KJ Hamler, DEN @ NYJ
57Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ CIN
58Robby Anderson, CAR vs. ARZ
59Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. ARZ
60Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ DET
61Scotty Miller, TB vs. LAC
62Christian Kirk*, ARZ @ CAR
63James Washington, PIT @ TEN
64Randall Cobb, HOU vs. MIN
65N’Keal Harry, NE @ KC
66Henry Ruggs III*, LV vs. BUF
67Sammy Watkins, KC vs. NE
68Andy Isabella, ARZ @ CAR
69Anthony Miller, CHI vs. IND
70Keelan Cole, JAX @ CIN
71DeSean Jackson*, PHI @ SF
72Braxton Berrios, NYJ vs. DEN
73Adam Humphries, TEN vs. PIT
74Chase Claypool, PIT @ TEN
75Mecole Hardman, KC vs. NE
76Damiere Byrd, NE @ KC
77Dontrelle Inman, WAS vs. BAL
78Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. NYG
79Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ @ CAR
80Gabriel Davis, BUF @ LV
81Zach Pascal, IND @ CHI
82Isaiah Ford, MIA vs. SEA
83Chris Hogan, NYJ vs. DEN
84Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. PHI
85Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. NE
86Danny Amendola, DET vs. NO
87Jalen Guyton, LAC @ TB
88Van Jefferson, LAR vs. NYG
89Bryan Edwards, LV vs. BUF
90Steven Sims, WAS vs. BAL
91Miles Boykin, BAL @ WAS

* = Injury worry this week

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR