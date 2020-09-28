Volkswagen, Chinese ventures to invest 15 billion euros in electric vehicles By

© . A logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is seen on a car parked on a street in Paris



BEIJING () – Volkswagen AG (DE:) said on Monday it and three local joint ventures plan to invest around 15 billion euros ($17.44 billion) in electric mobility in China, the world’s biggest car market, between 2020 and 2024.

With the investment by Volkswagen and its three joint ventures with FAW Group [SASACJ.UL], SAIC Motor (SS:) and JAC (SS:), the German automaker will build 15 different battery electric or plug-in hybrid models in China by 2025.

The Wolfsburg-based auto maker will start making electric vehicles based on its MEB architecture at two Chinese factories from October. It will source EV batteries from CATL (SZ:), Guoxuan (SZ:) and A123.