Vijay Deverakonda’s special birthday wish for his director Puri Jagannadh is all heart

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the hottest actors right now. His shirtless selfies, his pictures with his pet and his other random musings always grab the eyeballs and drives his fans crazy on the internet. But today the actor took to his social media to wish his director a happy birthday and the wish is all heart.



Vijay Deverakonda wished his director Puri Jagannadh on Twitter. The two are collaborating for Vijay’s Hindi debut film. The actor tweeted saying, “@purijagan sirrrrrr. Happy happy birthday to you. You make me happy, happy fighting my battles, happy as an actor, happy as a person. This special movie brought us together, but I will always hold you close to my heart beyond cinema.”

Now that’s a really sweet birthday wish.

This film starring Vijay Deverakonda and helmed by Puri Jagannadh is tentatively titled Fighter. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and stars Ananya Panday opposite the Arjun Reddy star. The film is said to be the remake of South film Dear Commrade, but nothing is confirmed yet. Puri Jagannadh’s film iSmart Shankar was one of the most popular down South and the film changed the game for the filmmaker. Now looks like the director is going to create the same magic with Vijay Deverakonda’s debut Hindi film and we can’t wait.