Victorian hotel quarantine inquiry told scheme designed to protect failed to stop spread of COVID-19

Victoria ‘s hotel quarantine system was haphazardly thrown together and created “a seeding ground for the spread of COVID-19 ” that caused 768 deaths and more than 18,000 infections, an inquiry has been told.

After 25 days of virtual public hearings, 2000 pages of transcript, 63 witnesses and 129,000 pages of documents, Victoria’s COVID-19 Hotel Quarantine Inquiry came to a close today.

Victoria’s hotel quarantine system was haphazardly thrown together and created ‘a seeding ground for the spread of COVID-19’, an inquiry has been told. ()

“This was a program which failed to meet its primary objective — to keep us safe from the virus,” counsel assisting the inquiry Ben Ihle said.

The inquiry was told the scheme to protect Victorians from coronavirus was thrown together in less than two days in March.

While the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was put in charge, the inquiry heard the overall response was focused more on finding useable hotel rooms and buses than an adequate public health approach.

“It did become an example of a poorly managed emergency,” counsel assisting Rachel Ellyard said.

The inquiry was told the scheme to protect Victorians from coronavirus was thrown together in less than two days in March.

()

One of the biggest questions put to the inquiry — the person or group responsible for deciding on the use of private security in quarantine hotels — remains unanswered.

“As a matter of proper governance, we ought to be able to say who’s accountable for that decision,” Ms Ellyard said.

“That question is, quite astonishingly, still unable to be answered it seems in any relevant way.”

She also said it appeared that when police indicated they did not want to be used in the hotels, what followed was a “creeping assumption” private security was the only other viable option.

Counsel members assisting the inquiry criticised the operational failures of the system. (Supplied)

The counsels found those guards should never have been used, should not have been left responsible for Victoria’s infection control and should have been continually monitored by the state government.

“There was just too much at stake. This was the frontline of defence against COVID-19 reaching the Victorian community,” Ms Ellyard said.

While there was an option to use members of the Australian Defence Force, the counsel members had no criticism for the Victorian Government’s decision not to use them.

Much of the blame today, however, was pointed at senior public servants who counsels said failed in both transparency and accountability.

No criticism was made of Premier Daniel Andrews or any other state MP in the counsels’ closing comments and former Justice Jennifer Coate is expected to hand down her final report for the inquiry on November 6.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348