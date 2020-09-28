Victor Oladipo wants to leave Pacers?

Victor Oladipo has revived his career with the Indiana Pacers, but his time with the franchise could be drawing to a close.

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, the star guard is “looking to move on this offseason.” Weiss names Oladipo as a possible trade target for the Boston Celtics.

If Oladipo does want out, expect things to be easier said than done. The 28-year-old is under contract for one more season. If it’s clear that he has no intention of staying with Indiana, the Pacers could explore their trade options now while he has a year left on his current deal.

The Pacers will have a new head coach next season after Nate McMillan’s firing. That coach may want to build around Oladipo, or he may want to do a hard reset and use Oladipo to land some new pieces.

Oladipo has dealt with a lot of injuries in the last couple of years, which reportedly strained the relationship between him and the organization. It’s possible that is a motivating factor in his desire to move on.

Oladipo was limited to 19 games in 2019-20, averaging 14.5 points per game.