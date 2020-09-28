Victor Oladipo ‘looking to move on’ from Pacers?

Will Victor Oladipo be traded by the Indiana Pacers this offseason? It sure seems that way.

Oladipo has one year remaining on his contract with the Pacers, but he is “looking to move on” from the team this offseason, according to Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Weiss speculated that Oladipo could be included in a potential trade package with the Boston Celtics. If there was a trade made, it’s likely Gordon Hayward would be sent the other way in a deal that would also include draft picks.

Oladipo, a two-time All-Star in three years with Indiana, was inconsistent during the 2019-20 campaign while recovering from a quad injury that limited him to just 19 games. He finished the season averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc — his lowest numbers since his rookie campaign in 2013-14.

The 28-year-old was better in the postseason, averaging 17.8 points per game, but still wasn’t the team’s No. 1 option. Indiana opted to use Malcolm Brogdon and T.J. Warren ahead of Oladipo. The Pacers were swept in the first round.

When Domantas Sabonis returns from injury, Oladipo’s role could be decreased even more. It’s not surprising that he wants a fresh start with a new team.

With the Celtics and other teams likely to be interested in Oladipo, the Pacers certainly have options when it comes to his future.