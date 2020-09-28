US lawmakers propose airplane certification reforms after fatal Boeing crashes By

© . FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft takes off on a test flight from Boeing Field in Seattle
WASHINGTON () – Leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee introduced bipartisan legislation Monday to reform the Federal Aviation Administration’s aircraft certification process in the wake of two fatal 737 MAX crashes. from Boeing (NYSE :).
The Boeing 737 MAX has been on the ground since March 2019 after two fatal accidents in five months killed 346 people.
