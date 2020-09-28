U.S. restricts exports to SMIC, China’s largest chipmaker

The Trump administration has issued new restrictions on exports to China’s largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), noting that the company “may pose an unacceptable risk of diversion to a military end use in the People’s Republic of China.”

As is the case with Huawei, U.S. companies that want to do business with SMIC will need to get a license from the Commerce Department. The move comes as tensions between the U.S. and China escalate, with the U.S. adding dozens of Chinese organizations to the entity list over the last 18 months and banning WeChat and TikTok in the country.

The move will hit SMIC hard as it relies heavily on U.S. equipment and software in its manufacturing facilities. The Chinese government invested $2.2 billion in SMIC earlier this year toward a new fabrication plant as the country tries to become self-reliant on the wafer front. Although China is the world’s largest producer of phones and other consumer goods, it doesn’t have the technical know-how to make its own chips — it imports $300 billion worth of computer chips every year.

SMIC is China’s largest chipmaker, but it lags behind TSMC and Samsung when it comes to cutting-edge manufacturing. TSMC’s 7nm node is widely used by everyone from Qualcomm to NVIDIA, and Samsung similarly uses a 7nm node for its in-house designs. SMIC, meanwhile, just laid the groundwork for shift to 7nm from 14nm, and it will be a few years before it is able to roll out 7nm chips.

For its part, SMIC issued a statement that it didn’t receive official communication from the U.S. government regarding the ban, and that it does not manufacture chips for the Chinese military: