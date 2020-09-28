U.S. EPA chief pans California effort to mandate zero emission vehicles in 2035 By

WASHINGTON () – The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday questioned California Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to require all new passenger vehicle sales in 2035 be zero-emission models, according to a letter seen by .

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the plan “raises serious questions regarding its legality and practicality” and said it could impact the state’s electrical grid.

“California’s record of rolling blackouts – unprecedented in size and scope – coupled with recent requests to neighboring states for power begs the question of how you expect to run an electric car fleet that will come with significant increases in electricity demand, when you can’t even keep the lights on today,” Wheeler wrote. Newsom did not immediately comment.

