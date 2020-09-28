U.S. appeals WTO lumber ruling, putting Canada’s win in legal limbo

Article content

BRUSSELS — The United States is appealing at the World Trade Organization against a ruling that largely favoured Canada in a long-running dispute over lumber, putting the case into a legal void.

A three-person WTO panel determined in August that U.S. duties, designed to counter Canadian subsidies on softwood lumber, breached global trading rules.

The United States notified the WTO on Monday that it had decided to appeal.

However, Washington has blocked appointment to the WTO’s Appellate Body, leaving it with too few members to hear such appeals. The Canada case will consequently sit in a legal limbo.