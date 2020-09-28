TV Ratings for Sunday, Sept. 27: ‘The Simpsons’ Season 32 Premiere

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, NBC Sunday Night Football‘s Packers/Saints match-up averaged 14.9 million total viewers (up 5 percent from last week’s fast nationals) along with a 4.4 demo rating.

Among Sunday’s non-sports fare, Fox’s The Simpsons led the pack with 5.5 million total viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, which is on par with last year’s first episode buoyed by an NFL lead-in. Bless the Harts returned to 2.2 mil/0.8, followed by Bob’s Burgers‘ 1.8 mil/0.7 and Family Guy‘s 1.7 mil/0.7.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Monday-bound Big Brother (4.1 mil/0.9) and Love Island (1.8 mil/0.4) each dipped week-to-week.

ABC | That $ellebrity thing did 1.9 mil and a 0.3.

THE CW | Night 1 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival drew 475,000 total viewers and a 0.05 demo rating.

