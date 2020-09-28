TSR Updatez: Salt Bae’s Boston Restaurant Reportedly Shut Down For COVID-19 Violations Following Viral Twerking Video

Salt Bae had the ‘gram lit over the last week, as people packed out his Boston steakhouse, but it looks like the party is over, as city officials have reportedly shut the restaurant down for violating social distancing guidelines.

Various videos from the restaurant have surfaced online, showing customers gathered in large groups and there was not a mask in sight! We recently posted a video of a young lady twerking for Salt Bae in his restaurant, as he records in the background. Her boo clearly wasn’t having it, though, as he busted through the doors and sis quickly got up out of there!

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Sis was just trynna show #SaltBae a good time ( : @diegogonzalezlama) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 28, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

The video, which now has over 3.5 million views on TikTok, got fans of Salt Bae talking, and questioning the safety of the restaurant. That’s not the only video that has people talking, however. The restaurant’s Instagram page features videos of large groups of people standing outside, and even larger groups waiting to be seated inside.

View this post on Instagram Thank you Boston is also done next … Aman dikkat Apple kuyrugu degil Nusr-Et Boston . #saltbae #saltlife #salt A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on Sep 18, 2020 at 11:25pm PDT

The steakhouse re-opened about a week ago, after Massachusetts announced the state would allow indoor dining at a higher capacity, and foodservice bars in groups of 10.

The restaurant, Nusr-Et, is shut down indefinitely, and the restaurant is set to attend multiple hearing to respond to the alleged violations, according to TMZ.

What are your thoughts about Salt Bae and his restaurant, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!

