TSR Positive Images: Jeff Bezos To Open Free Pre-School For Low Income Families On October 19th

Roommates, the world’s wealthiest man, Jeff Bezos, is using his considerable financial status to help those in need. He recently announced that he plans to open the first of multiple Jeff Bezos Academy free pre-schools for low income families.

Jeff Bezos will officially open the first pre-school location on October 19th in Des Moines, Washington. The tuition-free pre-schools will operate year-round and five days a week, for children 3-5 years old. “Extra kudos to the team for figuring out how to make this happen even amidst COVID, and to Wesley Homes for stepping up with the facility,” Bezos said on Instagram officially announcing the pre-school’s opening.

The preschool’s selection process for the Jeff Bezos Academy, includes a wide range of data, including income levels, participation in free and reduced-cost meal programs and gaps in access to licensed childcare providers, according to the non-profit.

Speaking about how the school intends to foster success, Bezos stated:

“We’ll use the same set of principles that have driven Amazon. Most important among those will be genuine, intense customer obsession. The child will be the customer.”

This announcement comes on heels of Bezos officially making history. As we previously reported, he recently became the world’s first person to amass a $200 billion fortune.

The founder and CEO of Amazon is now worth a jaw-dropping $204.6 billion—which is nearly $90 billion more than the world’s second-richest person, Bill Gates, whose own net-worth sits at $116.1 billion.

