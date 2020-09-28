Trump’s Team Blames Democrats for Former Campaign Manager Brad Parscale’s Suicide Threat

Instagram

Parscale, who is still a senior advisor on the Trump campaign, was hospitalized on Sunday, September 27 after threatening to harm himself while armed with guns.

Donald Trump‘s former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized on Sunday, September 27 after reportedly threatening suicide. The 44-year-old digital consultant allegedly threatened to harm himself while armed with several firearms inside his Florida home.

Parscale’s wife called authorities at 4 P.M. and informed them about her husband’s alleged suicide threat before police responded to the scene, which is their house in the Seven Isles community. Fort Lauderdale police said in a statement that Parscale was the only person home at the time.

Upon arriving, “officers made contact with the male, developed a rapport, and safely negotiated for him to exit the home,” according to a statement by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. He was then taken to Broward Health Medical Center under the Baker Act, which enables police to detain anybody who may harm themselves or others.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich said it didn’t take a long time for them to convince Parscale to safely get out of the house. “We went out and it was very short. We went and got him help,” Dietrich said. The police chief added that the political advisor went willingly under Florida’s Baker Act.

Following news of Parscale’s suicide threat, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh released a statement to embrace Parscale as one of their own. “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible,” read the statement.

Murtaugh went on blaming Trump’s political enemies for attacking Parscale, claiming, “The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

Parscale served as the digital media director for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and as campaign manager for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign until he was replaced by Bill Stepien in July. Insiders said that in the months leading up to the shakeup, Parscale was being checked-out, leaving more work for his staffers. He is still credited as a senior advisor on the Trump campaign, though.