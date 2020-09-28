Trump Reportedly Spent More Than $70K On His Hair, While Filming ‘The Apprentice’

#Roomies, apparently Trump is pretty serious about his hair, chile. So much so that he reportedly spent over $70,000 on hair care during days on ‘The Apprentice.’

The publication examined two decades of Trump’s finances and was all in his business. With several failed business ventures, avoiding taxes, and hundreds of millions in debt, it was also determined he spent more than $70,000 caring for the little hair on his head.

“Even while declaring losses, he has managed to enjoy a lavish lifestyle by taking tax deductions on what most people would consider personal expenses, including residences, aircraft and $70,000 in hairstyling for television.”

As you know, Trump paid $750 in taxes between 2016-2017, according to The New York Times.

Of course, he responded and said it was “fake news.”

Trump responded and stated, “The Fake News Media, just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes & all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent. I paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits…..

Trump obviously takes his mane pretty seriously.

