Trump Demands Joe Biden Be Tested For Drugs!!

President Donald Trump is claiming that he will be demanding that form vice president Joe Biden be tested for drugs ahead of the first presidential debate.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

It’s unclear as to why Trump feels the test is necessary. During his time in office, Twitter has speculated that Trump might have been under the influence — appearing to slur his words at times, stumbling, not being able to hold a glass of water with one hand, and even dragging his foot.

Others think that Trump may have had a stroke.

President Trump and Joe Biden will face-off Tuesday, September 29, at the Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Notre Dame withdrew as host because of the coronavirus pandemic.