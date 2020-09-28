Trump Demands Joe Biden Be Tested For Drugs!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

President Donald Trump is claiming that he will be demanding that form vice president Joe Biden be tested for drugs ahead of the first presidential debate.

“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

