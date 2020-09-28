Tory Lanez’s Debut Album Projected To FLOP!!

Tory Lanez dropped his surprise album, Daystar, last week, hoping to capitalize off the recent controversy around the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion — but the album is projected to be a flop.

According to Hits Daily Double, Daystar is projected to sell between 40,000 to 50,000 total units within its first week. Out of those, 2,000 to 3,000 come from pure sales. He’ll place number four on the charts — and his sales will be similar to those of his pal, Tekashi 6ix9ine.

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST,” Lanez wrote ahead of the album’s release.

Social media was appalled by Lanez’s attempt to profit from Megan Thee Stallion’s pain — many vowing not to support the new offering.

Lanez is yet to speak directly to his fans or explain exactly what happened the night in question.