Tory Lanez’s Debut Album Projected To FLOP!!

Bradley Lamb
13

Tory Lanez dropped his surprise album, Daystar, last week, hoping to capitalize off the recent controversy around the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion — but the album is projected to be a flop.

According to Hits Daily Double, Daystar is projected to sell between 40,000 to 50,000 total units within its first week. Out of those, 2,000 to 3,000 come from pure sales. He’ll place number four on the charts — and his sales will be similar to those of his pal, Tekashi 6ix9ine.

