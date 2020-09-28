Home Entertainment Tory Lanez Allegedly Told Thee Stallion ‘Dance, B*tch’ Before Shooting At Her...

Tory Lanez Allegedly Told Thee Stallion 'Dance, B*tch' Before Shooting At Her Feet!!

Bradley Lamb
A source is claiming that Tory Lanez allegedly told Megan Thee Stallion to “dance, b*tch,” right before shooting at her feet.

Following the release of Lanez’s Daystar album, a source spoke to Complex, who revealed more to the outlet about the night if the shooting earlier this summer.

