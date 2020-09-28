Tory Lanez Allegedly Told Thee Stallion ‘Dance, B*tch’ Before Shooting At Her Feet!!

A source is claiming that Tory Lanez allegedly told Megan Thee Stallion to “dance, b*tch,” right before shooting at her feet.

Following the release of Lanez’s Daystar album, a source spoke to Complex, who revealed more to the outlet about the night if the shooting earlier this summer.

“When she gets out of the car and says, ‘I’m just going to walk home,’ he pulls out a gun and says, ‘Dance, bitch,’ and he starts shooting her,” the source tells Complex.

The source claimed that Lanez even tried to buy Meg’s silence.

“As she’s going into surgery, this maniac is texting her,” the source continued. “He’s basically trying to say he’ll pay. Her friend is [also] getting calls to receive money. He was trying to keep her quiet.”

Complex says that Lanez’s team denies the sources account of the shooting — but we are still all waiting on Lanez to tell us directly, exactly what happened.