Toronto details this year’s Nuit Blanche virtual experience

The 15th annual Nuit Blanche Toronto will be a virtual experience starting October 3 at 7 p.m. ET until October 12.
The online event will take place in five programming sequences, including talks, podcasts, a 14-year-old Historia Nuit archive, live broadcasts, and augmented and virtual reality artwork.
The curatorial theme “The Space Between Us” by Nuit Blanche Art Director Julie Nagam will feature art installations and interactions that focus on the connections between urban, polar and peaceful landscapes.
Meanwhile, “Nuit in Your Neighborhood” will allow users to experience 23 works of art by Nuit Blanche through AR and VR. Toronto has commissioned 20 artists for the experience.
There is also a 12-hour Nuit Live broadcast called “Nuit Talks” that examines and shows art and artists, “Nuit History” and three episodes of “Nuit Podcast,” with future episodes releasing monthly throughout. from 2021.
Source: Toronto