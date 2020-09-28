Top solo tracks of Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar is the gold standard when it comes to playback singing in India. Her versatility led her to form long-lasting associations with all top-flight music directors of her era. Her deep and exhaustive knowledge of Indian classical music and her inherent ability to latch on to the mood of the tunes made her an invaluable asset. Every composer she worked with benefitted from being associated with her. We bring you a list of her most popular solos in association with golden greats like Naushad, SD Burman, Shankar-Jaikishan, Madan Mohan, C Ramchandra, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, RD Burman and Kalyanji-Anandji.
SD Burman
Their first hit together is said to be Thandi hawayein lehra ke aayein from Naujawan (1951). They had tremendous respect for each other but it so happened that the two geniuses appeared to have a misunderstanding and didn’t work together for five years from 1958-62. Their patch up film is said to be Bandini (1963), after which they continued to work till the last of his projects.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jbSep2GbhE
Thandi hawayein lehra ke aayein
Naujawan (1951)
Lyrics: Sahir Ludhianvi