Tommie From Love & Hip Hop ARRESTED For Illegally Twerking On Man’s Car! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tommir from Love & Hip Hop has been arrested AGAIN, according to social media reports. confirmed that a video exists which purportedly shows the reality star illegally twerking on a man’s car in Miami.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE VIDEO

The car was pulled over, and a crowd gathered, as Tommie – who appeared to be inebriated – began dancing on the roof of a car. 

The cars owner quickly came over and asked Tommie to get down, claiming that she was damaging his ride.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR