Tilray Medical Cannabis Product Shows Promise Reducing Nausea and Vomiting Caused by Chemotherapy in World First Clinical Trial

Article content continued

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, which may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions, including statements regarding our growth potential, the sustainability of growth, the optimization of our facilities and estimated net savings, our ability to become Adjusted EBITDA positive by the end of 2020, demand for our products and the medical and Adult Use cannabis markets, medicinal regulatory approvals and clinical trials, anticipated plans for strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and future sales of our common stock. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied­.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005171/en/

Contacts

Media: Tilray Media Team +1-833-206-8161, [email protected]

Investors: Raphael Gross, +1-203-682-8253, [email protected]

#distro