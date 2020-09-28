The University of Chicago Booth School of Business Executive Education Launches New Suite of Live-Online Programs for Executives

Article content continued

Chicago Booth Executive Education offers world-class in-person and live-online education across finance, leadership, strategy, marketing, and comprehensive management, and designs custom programs tailored to meet an organization’s unique challenges. Programs are taught by the same faculty who teach in Booth’s MBA degree program. The Booth Executive Education network represents over 27,000 executives across 130 countries. Group and team discounts are available.

About the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is the second-oldest business school in the United States and the first to teach executives. As an intellectual destination, Chicago Booth draws scholars and students from around the world to its campuses in Chicago (Hyde Park, downtown Chicago), London, and Hong Kong. Booth consistently ranks among the top business schools in the world, and its graduates include dozens of notable business leaders across the US and worldwide. Nine faculty members have been named Nobel Prize winners, three of whom currently teach at Booth.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005727/en/

Contacts

Executive Education Program Contact

Maria Sierra-Wilburn

Associate Director of Enrollment

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business

+1 312.464.8732

[email protected]

#distro