The ‘Most passing yards in a game’ quiz

Josh Allen just might be the real deal.

On Sunday, the third-year gunslinger led the Buffalo Bills to a superb 35-32 last-minute comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams to move the franchise to 3-0 for the first time since 2008. Allen had 311 passing yards and five total touchdowns in the game, and now has over 1,000 yards in the air, 12 total touchdowns and just one interception through three games. With numbers like that, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who still thinks that the Bills made a mistake selecting Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. When it’s all said and done, Josh Allen will likely hold numerous Buffalo franchise records. He’s a threat to break the franchise record for most passing yards in a game every time he steps on the field. But for right now, that mark belongs to someone else. So with that all in mind, how many of the quarterbacks with the most passing yards in a game for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!