The good, the bad and the ugly of Kyler Murray’s Week 3 performance

Heading into his Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, Kyler Murray said something that will be on my mind for the rest of the NFL season.

A reporter asked the Cardinals’ emerging young star about staying grounded amid Arizona’s sudden success. Murray, who went 42-0 in high school and 12-2 in his lone season as a collegiate starting quarterback, responded simply: “It’s not my first time dealing with success.”

He’s right. He won the Heisman, was the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, won Rookie of the Year, can swing a baseball bat and Arizona was 2-0. All he knows is success.

Following Arizona’s beatdown of the Washington Football Team in Week 2, I forecasted that Murray’s MVP odds were about to skyrocket and that the national media would hype him up like never before. (This all happened, btw.) But realistically, second-year quarterbacks are expected to struggle, their warts are supposed to be exposed. It’s just that the great ones overcome them.

During Sunday’s game against the Lions, we saw the warts. Not just from Murray — the Cardinals had problems running the ball for much of the game and failed to intercept a pass for a third straight contest. But the previously winless Lions did beat the Cardinals, 26-23, and Murray threw three interceptions. The loss fell largely on his shoulders, as he was more than happy to admit following the Week 3 loss.

“We had every opportunity to win that game, and kind of just let it slip away,” Murray told reporters. “I feel like if I didn’t do what I did today, we win the game.”

He knows about winning, it comes easily to him, which makes the question about handling success a little off-base, in my opinion. We already know the answer to it. The better question is one we’ll begin finding out next weekend, as the Cardinals hit the road for Carolina: How does he respond to failing?

In the meantime, we can look at Murray’s play against the Lions, the best and the worst of it, to better understand what improvements to look for in the weeks ahead.

Murray Week 3 highlights

Did I mention Kyler used to play baseball? Because I legally have to, we all do, like Ryan Fitzpatrick attending Harvard or how Matthew Stafford and Clayton Kershaw growing up together. They really did, it’s true!

But I also have to say that when I watched Murray’s first touchdown of the game, my first thought was about what made the throw so unique. He looked like he was playing Jackpot, the game where kids chuck a baseball into the sky so others can eventually catch it. Something about the arm angle, or the way my brain works.