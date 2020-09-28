The Fresh Prince Cast Reunion At Bel-Air Mansion

First thing’s first, rest in peace Uncle Phil.
In case you missed it, Will Smith listed The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion on AirBnB for fans of the series to stay in for a fixed number of days in October.
Well, this week on his YouTube channel, Will Smith gave a lil’ tour of the refurbished abode and reunited some of our fave members of the Banks family as well!
Hilary (Karyn Parsons), Ashley (Tatyana M. Ali), Aunt Viv (Daphne Maxwell Reid), and Geoffrey (Joseph Marcell) joined Will and Jazz at the mansion to take a trip down memory lane.
When you first walk into the mansion, where the front room/foyer has been remodeled to look like the pool house Will lived in, you see a portrait of the late James Avery:
Both Tatiana and I are shocked at how cool this room looks:
The cast reuniting and reminiscing over this house is melting my fresh heart:
The only thing missing…is the butler!
Be sure to watch the rest of the reunion / mansion tour here.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!