The CBI Gives an Update on the Sushant Singh Rajput Case



Late Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Over three and a half months later, the case has still not been solved. The reason behind his death is still unknown. There have been plenty of theories at play but no concrete statement has been made by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI is still finding clues to the truth and is investigating the case. An update about the case was released today by the probe agency.

The statement said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing.” Keep watching this space for more updates on the same.