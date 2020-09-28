Taylor Swift’s Neighbor Concerned Over Shootout Outside Her Tribeca Pad

Instagram

Shots break out near the ‘Cardigan’ songstress’ New York home during an armed robbery at a local shop, marking the second time a gun-related crime has happened on the block in a month.

Taylor Swift‘s neighbors were shocked by a shootout that took place outside a townhouse owned by the country-turned-pop superstar in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood. On Sunday, September 27, bullets were reportedly flying during an attempted robbery at a nearby shop.

According to New York Post, the robbery took place at Patron of New York, a sneaker store at 151 Franklin Street shortly after 5 P.M. The store is located right next to the “Betty” singer’s $18 million pad which she purchased in 2017.

Police told the site there were four shots fired with several shell casings being recovered from the scene, but no one was hit. “Suddenly we heard four shots and I was freaked out,” said a waiter at the nearby Tamarind Tribeca restaurant on Hudson Street. “I saw people at the scene run. They look scared and jumped into a car.”

The incident marks the second time a shootout happening on the upscale block in a month. “It’s really concerning to see two gun-related crimes happen at the same place within a month,” a local resident expressed worry over the two similar incidents. “It’s a family neighborhood, and I choose safety over access to fancy sneakers every time.”

No arrest has been made so far related to the Sunday shooting as police said three suspects fled eastbound. Two of the suspects were described as wearing wearing blue jeans and white T-shirts, while a third one was wearing blue jeans with a blue T-shirt.

It’s currently unknown if Taylor was at her home at 153 Franklin Street during the shootout. The Grammy Award-winning artist, who released her new album “Folklore” last July, owns three apartments next door at 155 Franklin. In all, she has spent about $50 million on properties on the block.

The 30-year-old singer/songwriter also owns a Cape Cod-style home in Beverly Hills, a beach mansion in Rhode Island and a 5,000-square-foot Greek Revival-style mansion in Nashville among her impressive list of properties, which is valued at more than $81 million in total.

Taylor, who has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn since 2016, was reported to be looking for a new home in London in the $30 million price range in August to be near her boyfriend. “Taylor is looking for a grand home in London with two kitchens, so she and Joe can live in privacy and entertain properly,” a source told Page Six at the time. “They’ve been splitting their time between [his native] London and [her home in] Nashville.”