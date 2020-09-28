Taylor Swift Sends Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Newborn Baby Sweet Homemade Gift

WENN/Avalon/Will Alexander

First-time mom Gigi takes to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her newborn daughter lying under a pink satin blanket made by the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer.

Taylor Swift continues to win heart over the sweet gifts she gave to her new-mom friends. Nearly two weeks after she was unraveled to have presented Katy Perry with a “hand embroidered” blanket, the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker apparently sent Gigi Hadid a sweet homemade gift to celebrate the birth of the latter’s first child with Zayn Malik.

On Friday, September 25, the 30-year-old songstress was tagged by the 25-year-old model when she posted an Instagram Story picture of her newborn lying under a pink satin blanket. “Auntie @taylorswift made this,” the latter wrote in the accompaniment of the snap in which she also noted that the white Versace top her baby wore came from fashion designer Donatella Versace.

Taylor has been friends with Gigi since 2014. They were spotted together for the first time when the “Love Story” singer photobombed the older sister of Bella Hadid and her fellow model, Karlie Kloss, at an Oscars party.

Gigi herself confirmed the birth of her baby girl through an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 23. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” she penned a heartwarming message alongside a black-and-white picture of Zayn’s hand holding their daughter’s.

Around the same time, her boyfriend Zayn put out the same photo on his own account. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” the ex-member of One Direction gushed. “To try (to) put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

As for Taylor’s personalized gift to Katy, the “Blank Space” hitmaker was revealed in mid-September to have sent the “Firework” singer the thoughtful present months earlier. In a social media post, the latter shared her hope that her daughter would drag it “around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”