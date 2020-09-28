Taylor Swift Beats Whitney Houston for Most Weeks at No. 1 Among Women in Billboard 200’s History

Meanwhile, in this week’s chart, Alicia Keys’ latest studio effort titled ‘Alicia’ opens at No. 4 with 62,000 equivalent album units, marking her eighth top 10 album.

Taylor Swift is making history with her latest album “Folklore”. The country-turned-pop star’s album returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, which means that she has collected a seventh nonconsecutive week atop the tally. “Folklore” earns 87,000 equivalent album units in the week ending September 24, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

With the number, Taylor is the female artist who has the most cumulative total weeks at the first position as her total week at the position is now 47. She surpasses Whitney Houston whose total week is 46.

Back to this week’s chart, Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” stays at No. 2 with 75,000 equivalent album units earned. Meanwhile, last week’s leader YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s “Top” falls from No. 1 to No. 3 in its second week after earning 63,000 equivalent album units.

Alicia Keys‘ latest studio effort “Alicia” opens at No. 4 with 62,000 equivalent album units. It marks her eighth top 10 album. As for No. 5, it is occupied by Juice WRLD‘s former No. 1 album “Legends Never Die” that earns 51,000 equivalent album units this week. Rappers Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta‘s collaborative album “Code Red” arrives at the No. 6 as it earns a little over 40,000 equivalent album units.

Also among the new entries in this week’s chart is Keith Urban‘s “The Speed of Now, Part 1”. It bows at No. 7 with 40,000 equivalent album units earned. It is the singer’s eighth top 10 album on the Billboard 200. Following it up is “Hamilton: An American Musical”, which dips from No. 5 to No. 8 with 39,000 equivalent album units.

Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” descends from No. 6 to No. 9 with 38,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Lil Tecca‘s “Virgo World” that collects 34,000 equivalent album units.

