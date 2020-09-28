Tarte’s Deal of the Day: 50% off Mascara, Eye Liner & Lip Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fifty percent off on Tarte products? Now that’s a great deal. Pay drugstore prices for your favorite Tarte products during their 20th anniversary birthday week sale, happening now. Each day this week you can score 50% off on a different category of products. Today’s category is mascara, eye liner, lip products and eyebrow products.

All you have to do to score this deal is join the Team Tarte loyalty program, which is free to sign up for. Otherwise, you’ll only receive 30% off. So how can you score this amazing deal? By using the code BDAY at checkout!