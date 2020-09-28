Sunrise Battery Materials Project Reaches Key Development Milestone

Study Confirms One of theWorld’sLowestCostSources of Sustainable Nickeland Cobalt

Clean TeQto HostBattery Metals Dayon1 October 2020

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Co-Chairman,Robert Friedland,and CEO,Sam Riggall,

ofClean TeQ Holdings Limited (‘Clean TeQ’or‘Company’) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) are pleased to announce the achievement of a key milestone in the Sunrise Battery Materials Project – completion of the Sunrise Project Execution Plan (‘PEP’).

Undertaken by an integrated Clean TeQ and Fluor Australia Pty Ltd (‘Fluor’) project delivery and engineering team, the PEP updates the 2018 Definitive Feasibility Study (‘DFS’), incorporating revised cost estimates, design and engineering work to date, as well as a revised master schedule for the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and ramp-up of the Project.

The PEP outcomes confirm Sunrise’s status as one of the world’s lowest cost, development-ready sources of critical battery raw materials. In production it will be a major supplier of nickel and cobalt to the lithium-ion battery market, and scandium to the aerospace, consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

For the automotive sector, the Sunrise refinery is designed to produce enough high quality nickel to support the production of up to approximately 1,000,000 electric vehicles (‘EVs’) per annum, with cobalt production sufficient to support up to 2,000,000 EVs per annum.1

Clean TeQ Co-Chairman Robert Friedland stated, “Auto supply chains are coming to realise they are playing a game of nickel and cobalt musical chairs. We are half-way through the second verse and the music will eventually stop.”

“We have a clear vision for how to create a sustainable auto supply chain of the future. Our team is proud to present that vision today. Sunrise is a long-life, low-cost, development-ready asset which is a template for consistent, sustainable and auditable nickel and cobalt supply. We cannot anticipate how long it will taketo have the project funded and in development, but we can be patient with such a strategically important asset, and we are fully committed to ensuring it is developed with partners who understand the value that responsible supply chain integration brings.”

Clean TeQ CEO, Sam Riggall will host Clean TeQ’s Battery Metals Day via webcast to discuss battery materials market developments and the PEP results for analysts, investors and media at 11.30am AEST Thursday 1st October 2020.

To access the webcast please register and join via the link below:

https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cleanteq/mediaframe/40782/indexr.html

HIGHLIGHTS

The PEP results have been finalised at a time of encouragingly strong market demand for EVs, particularly in Europe, as new EU emissions standards take effect and carmakers begin to focus on the environmental and social aspects of supply chains. Despite significant economic uncertainty created by COVID-19, global electric vehicle sales surged in June and July and are, again, back to a healthy growth trajectory.

Benchmarked against other operations and process flowsheets, Sunrise is the template for sustainable, reputable and auditable nickel and cobalt supply for the next generation of electric vehicles.

The PEP modelled the first 25 years of production, with sufficient ore reserves to extend operations up to approximately 50 years.

Long-term nickel and cobalt sulphate price forecasts obtained from independent expert Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Weighted average forecast (metal equivalent) sulphate prices over the life of mine are approximately: Nickel: US$24,200/t (including sulphate premium). Cobalt: US$59,200/t.

The PEP scope of works included a range of studies which have optimised metal production rates while holding autoclave ore feed constant at the approved maximum 2.5 million tonnes per annum. Average annual (metal equivalent) production rates are: 21,293 tonnes nickel and 4,366 tonnes cobalt (Year 2 – 11). 18,439 tonnes nickel and 3,179 tonnes cobalt (Year 2 – 25).

The Project is forecast to deliver over US$16 billion in revenue and average annual post-tax free cashflow of US$308 million over the first 25 years of operations 2 .

. Strong cash flows result in a post-tax net present value 3 (NPV) of US$1.21 billion (A$1.72 billion 4 ) and post-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 15.44%.

(NPV) of US$1.21 billion (A$1.72 billion ) and post-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 15.44%. High cobalt credits result in very low average C1 5 operating costs of negative US$1.97/lb of nickel after by-product credits 6 (US$4.31/lb nickel before credits) in years 2-11.

operating costs of US$1.97/lb of nickel after by-product credits (US$4.31/lb nickel before credits) in years 2-11. Average C1 operating costs of negative US$0.80/lb nickel after by-product credits (US$4.58/lb nickel before credits) over years 2-25, positioning the Project to generate high margins and strong cash flows over many decades.

US$0.80/lb nickel after by-product credits (US$4.58/lb nickel before credits) over years 2-25, positioning the Project to generate high margins and strong cash flows over many decades. Global supply of scandium oxide is approximately 10-15 tonnes per annum. Consistent with the Company’s strategy of facilitating wider-scale adoption in key emerging markets (such as high-performance aluminium alloys), Clean TeQ has adopted a long-term scandium oxide price assumption of US$1500/kg in the PEP.

Scandium oxide refining capacity of up to 20 tonnes per year installed from year three, which can readily be expanded to 80 tonnes per year with approximately A$25 million capital expenditure on additional refining capacity. As the scandium market grows, future investment in a dedicated resin-in-pulp scandium extraction circuit and further refining capacity offers the potential to increase by-product scandium production to up to approximately 150 tonnes per annum.

The PEP conservatively ramps up scandium oxide sales from 2 to 20 tonnes per year over the first decade of the mine life. Clean TeQ has existing offtake heads of agreement with companies including Panasonic Corporation Global Procurement Company and Relativity Space, Inc. and programs underway with a range of additional parties to develop new light-weight aluminum scandium alloys for the aerospace, additive layer manufacturing, consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

Pre-production capital cost estimate of US$1.658 billion (A$2.368 billion) (excluding US$168 million estimated contingency) reflects a significantly de-risked capital cost, with approximately 79% of total equipment and materials costs covered by vendor quotations. Submissions were also obtained from contractors to validate the labour costs included in the total direct cost.

Future value optimization studies will assess opportunities to reduce capex in areas of off-site pre-assembly, modularization and low-cost offshore procurement.

The PEP assumed Project execution on an engineering, procurement, construction management (‘EPCM’) basis. Prior to making a final investment decision (‘FID’), Clean TeQ will select an EPCM contractor for the engineering, procurement and construction phase of the Project.

Engineering, procurement and construction schedule from signing of an EPCM contract to first production of approximately three years, followed by a 24-month ramp-up to full production.

BROAD STAKEHOLDER BENEFITS

Sunrise is set to deliver significant economic and social benefits to a range of stakeholders over many decades, including safe and well-paid employment, infrastructure upgrades, royalties, taxes and local community contributions. Over the initial 25 year mine life the PEP estimated the following:

Construction workforce forecast to peak at around 1700 full-time equivalent jobs during three-year EPCM period.

Steady-state operations workforce of approximately 377 people (not including maintenance support and mining and drilling contractors) to generate strong employment opportunities in the state of New South Wales, Australia. The majority of these workers are expected to reside in local communities.

Employee salaries/wages of approximately A$1.2 billion (excluding mining contractor wages and logistics contractors and ancillary services).

Local community contributions in excess of an estimated A$17 million including payments to compensate communities for local project impacts (principally road upgrades and maintenance) and additional ongoing local community enhancement initiatives. Telecommunications will also be greatly enhanced around the Project area, to the benefit of local residents.

Services and supply opportunities are also expected for local businesses as suppliers of goods and services to Clean TeQ Sunrise.

State Royalties and payroll tax payments totalling A$750 million.

Commonwealth corporate tax payments of A$3.5 billion.

SUNRISE ONGOING WORKS PROGRAMS

Although the level of activity associated with the PEP study and engineering works will now significantly reduce, a range of work-streams will continue in order to progress a number of value-adding deliverables aimed at minimising Project restart time once funding is secured:

Work will be progressed on the long-lead electrical transmission line (‘ETL’) work scope. The ETL application to connect to the NSW electrical grid is currently in progress and will continue through FY21.

Progressing ongoing commercial discussions with landowners, local councils, the NSW state government and other impacted parties required for land access agreements for key infrastructure including the water pipeline and the ETL.

Surveying and planning for autoclave and oversize equipment transport routes to site.

Preliminary investigations to be undertaken on our exploration licences for limestone resources, a key process reagent for which the Company currently has a supply contract in place with a third party.

Testwork and engineering assessing opportunities for potential further downstream processing of sulphates into battery precursor materials.

Ongoing environmental work including monitoring and compliance reporting.

The Sunrise Community Consultative Committee will be maintained along with a number of local community engagement/support programs.

A range of scandium alloy development programs will continue to be progressed, consistent with Clean TeQ’s long term strategy to work with, and assist, industry players to investigate and develop new applications for scandium-aluminium alloys.

A more detailed outline of the PEP outcomes is provided in the section below.

Clean TeQ CEO, Sam Riggall will host Clean TeQ’s Battery Metals Day via webcast to discuss battery materials market developments and the PEP results for analysts, investors and media at 11.30am AEST Thursday 1st October 2020.

To access the webcast please register and join via the link below:

https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cleanteq/mediaframe/40782/indexr.html

PROJECT EXECUTION PLAN OUTCOMES

The Sunrise Project’s economic analysis is based on nickel and cobalt sulphate price forecasts provided by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is a leading independent consultancy which provides market analysis and intelligence for the lithium ion battery, electric vehicle and energy storage supply chains. These price forecasts reflect the prices required to incentivise new projects to satisfy forecast demand.

It is worth noting that independent long-term price forecasts for nickel and cobalt have generally strengthened over the past year due to a challenging supply outlook, improved confidence in electric vehicle uptake and an increasing awareness of procurement risks.

The key economic assumptions adopted for the Project’s financial assessment7 are:

Long-term nickel sulphate price (USD/t NiSO 4 ) ~$5,300 Long-term LME nickel metal equivalent price (USD/t Ni) ~$22,000 Long-term cobalt sulphate price (USD/t CoSO 4 ) ~$12,100 Long-term LME cobalt metal equivalent price (USD/t Co) ~$59,200 Scandium oxide price (USD/kg) $1,500 AUD/USD rate 0.70 Company tax rate 30%

Note: Prices are weighted averages over the 25 year life of mine quoted in 2020 real terms. LME nickel metal equivalent price excludes a $1/lb Ni sulphate premium. Assumes a 22% nickel metal equivalent content in NiSO 4 and a 20.5% cobalt metal equivalent content in CoSO 4 .

Resources and Reserves

The Sunrise Mineral Resource Estimate has been updated to include new geological information obtained since the 2018 DFS.

The material changes that have driven the differences in the Mineral Resources since the previously announced Mineral Resource statement (dated 25 June 2018) include:

An increase in density of the Goethite Zone from density of 1.2 to 1.3 t/m 3 based on downhole density and moisture surveys undertaken by MPC Kinetic Holdings Pty Ltd and a review of available density data measurements across the Project; and,

based on downhole density and moisture surveys undertaken by MPC Kinetic Holdings Pty Ltd and a review of available density data measurements across the Project; and, A change in reporting from a cobalt cut-off to a nickel equivalent cut-off based on revised technical, marketing and economic parameters updated from the DFS for the PEP study.

Clean TeQ Sunrise Nickel, Cobalt and Scandium 2020MineralResource Estimate (at a 0.35% nickel equivalent cut-off)