Soccer Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: Tennessee Athletics

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – Arkansas forward Anna Podojil, a sophomore from Cincinnati, Ohio, scored two goals and dished out two assists against Kentucky. She scored the goal or dished out the assist in all four of Arkansas’ goals against the Wildcats. She put all five of her shots on frame. Had more SOG than all Wildcats combined and accounted for one third of the Razorbacks’ team total (15). It is her third multi-goal game in her first two years at Arkansas.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Mississippi State goalkeeper Maddy Anderson, a freshman from Seabrook, Texas, recorded six saves in a tie against Alabama. She improved her career-high in saves to six from the previous match. Has started in both matches this season and played the full 110 minutes each game.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Tennessee forward Jaida Thomas, a freshman from Irving, Texas, scored the golden goal in the 92nd minute to lift Tennessee to a 1-0 victory over No. 10 Vanderbilt. The result marked Tennessee’s first win over Vanderbilt since 2013 and UT’s first win over a top-10 opponent since Oct. 21, 2018. Thomas, a redshirt-freshman also led the Vols with three shots and two shots on goal against the Commodores during her first match at Regal Soccer Stadium.