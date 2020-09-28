Six arrested after death of tragic schoolboy found lying in alleyway at 4am

Six people have been arrested in connection with the death of a schoolboy found dead in an alleyway.

Tragic Josh Reeson was found lying in the lane by a member of the public just before 4am on Sunday.

The grim discovery was made near Hospital Fields Road in York, North Yorkshire.

It’s believed the 15-year-old had been taking drugs with a group of people who later left the scene.

Police are questioning two teenagers and two adults to help establish the full circumstances around Josh’s death.

Another two teens were arrested but have been released under investigation.

Police are appealing for information and urge anyone who is aware of drug dealing in the area to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Glass said: “This is an extremely tragic incident which has resulted in a teenage boy losing his life.

“A team of specially trained officers are supporting the family at this and I ask that their privacy is respected.

“We will do everything we can to find out how the drugs ended up in the hands of these teenagers. However we also need your help.

“If anyone knows someone who is dealing drugs, or is concerned about a person who is taking drugs, please come and speak to the police. We are here to help and to keep you safe and any information you can give us might just save a life.”

A 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 33-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man remain in police custody.

The force said two 14-year-old boys who were arrested have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.