Sienna Miller Says Chadwick Boseman Gave Portion of His Salary to Her

Chadwick Boseman‘s legacy lives on.

In the latest issue of Empire, British-American actress Sienna Miller shared her most impactful moment with the Black Panther star. Sienna co-starred alongside Chadwick in the 2019 film 21 Bridges.

“I didn’t know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven’t yet. But I am going to tell it,” she began, “because I think it’s a testament to who he was.”

“This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way,'” said The Wander Darkly star. “And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”