Shipping group CMA CGM says dealing with cyber attack By

FILE PHOTO: The CMA CGM Antoine de Saint Exupery container ship sits docked during its official inauguration in Le Havre
PARIS () – Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Monday it was dealing with a cyber attack impacting its peripheral servers.
The attack did not concern the systems of its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, it added in a statement.
The French-based firm had said in a Twitter post earlier that external access to its IT applications was unavailable, without giving further details.
