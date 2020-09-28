Shilpa Shetty reveals the perfect and the fittest way to kickstart your week

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the fittest actresses in B-town. The actress indulges in yoga and makes sure that the asanas keep her fit and flexible. Today the actress took to her social media to serve some fitness motivation.



Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared her video on her Instagram where we see her practising some asanas early in the morning. With her post, she encourages us to kickstart our Monday morning with these easy asanas that will keep us fit throughout the day and keep us energetic in our daily course of life.





The actress rightly says in her post that these exercises help all the parts of the body. “Practicing the yoga asana stretches the spine, hip flexors, neck & thighs; stimulates abdominal organs & improves digestion; and reduces stress, fatigue, & anxiety. Reciting and even listening to “Mantras and Vedas” actually have a scientific effect on the brain and are undervalued,” said the actress in her post. So let’s get this done pronto!