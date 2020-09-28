SEC Football TV Schedule for Games of October 10

7 hours ago
SEC Staff
The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, October 10, the third weekend of the SEC regular season.
CBS has exercised a six-day selection option and will televise either the Florida at Texas A,amp;M game or the Tennessee at Georgia game. CBS will announce its selection after games of October 3.
The Saturday SEC Network triple-header will feature South Carolina at Vanderbilt in the first game of the day, Arkansas at Auburn in the afternoon window and Mississippi State at Kentucky in primetime.
Saturday, October 10, 2020:
- South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 12 pm ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
- Florida at Texas A,amp;M, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 12 pm ET/11 am CT on ESPN
- Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS or 12 pm ET/11 am CT on ESPN
- Arkansas at Auburn, 4 pm ET / 3 pm CT on SEC Network
- Alabama at Ole Miss, 6 pm ET / 5 pm CT on ESPN
- Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on the SEC Network
- Missouri at LSU, 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT on ESPN