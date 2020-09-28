SEC Cross Country Gearing Up For Competition

SEC Staff

Photo: Ole Miss Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Sept. 28, 2020)—–All 14 Southeastern Conference cross country programs are scheduled to compete in three different races this week.

Seven SEC schools are scheduled to compete in the Florida State Invitational on Friday. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State and South Carolina are slated to travel to Tallahassee, Fla., for the races to be held at Appalachee Regional Park.

The University of Missouri will serve as host to the Gans Creek Classic on Saturday. Joining Missouri from the SEC will be runners from Arkansas, Texas A,amp;M and Vanderbilt. Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee are slated to compete Saturday in the Greater Louisville Classic in Louisville, Ky.

This week’s competitions mark the second races of the season for most programs. Eleven schools competed in cross country meets the weekend of Sept. 18-19.

Six SEC cross country student-athletes earned recognition following the first competitions of the season. The group of honorees includes Kentucky’s Matt Duvall (SEC Men’s Co-Runner of the Week); Ole Miss’ Mario Garcia Romo (SEC Men’s Co-Runner of the Week); Alabama’s Jami Reed (SEC Women’s Co-Runner of the Week); Arkansas’ Taylor Ewert (SEC Women’s Co-Runner of the Week); Missouri’s William Sinclair (Men’s Freshman Runner of the Week); and Kentucky’ Athena Young (Women’s Freshman Runner of the Week).

Garcia Romo also garnered national honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Following this week’s races, most teams will compete in one additional race prior to the SEC Championship. The 2020 SEC Cross Country Championship is scheduled for Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge, La.