Sea Eagles roast for underachieving, Paul Gallen

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has roasted the Manly Sea Eagles for underachieving and having a “disappointing” 2020 season.

The Sea Eagles, who in season 2019 reached the semi-finals, were poised to once again contend for a premiership this year.

Manly would win four of their first six matches of the season before injuries to star fullback Tom Trboejvic and five-eighth Dylan Walker in Round 6 put a stop to their momentum.

They would go on to lose their next three games and eventually fall out of the top eight and finish the season with just one win from their last games.

Daly Cherry-Evans (Getty)

Gallen said the squad Manly had left him disappointed as they finished their season in the 13th spot on the ladder.

“Most disappointing team in the competition for me,” Gallen told Wide World of Sports’ Final Whistle.

“They had a terrific roster. Their big names didn’t stand up in my opinion.

“I thought they would’ve made the grand final and built on what they did last year.”

The former NSW Origin captain took aim at the forward pack for not adapting to the rule changes and the increase of speed in the game.

“I thought the rule changes really hurt them,” he said.

“They had a big tough forward pack, but when the rule changes came in and the game sped up a little bit – I don’t think they reacted to it or could cope with it.

“I think that was an issue for them.

“It was pretty disappointing.”

