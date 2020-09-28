Sam Darnold backs Adam Gase after third blowout loss

For the second consecutive season, Adam Gase is under scrutiny from the media and fans after the New York Jets third blowout loss of the 2020 campaign.

The Jets are continuing to evaluate Gase’s performance after starting the season 0-3. If they fall to 0-4 next week against the Denver Broncos, Gase may be out as head coach.

Sam Darnold, who has been a big supporter of Gase, backed his head coach following Sunday’s 36-7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

“I truly believe this, and the guys in the locker room feel the same way: We’ve been put in great positions to go out there and succeed, to go out and execute a game plan that’s put together perfectly for us,” said Darnold, a team captain, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “It’s just about us executing, that’s all.”

It’s not surprising Darnold showed support for Gase, he played one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. The 23-year-old cost his team 21 points with two interceptions returned for touchdowns and one interception in the red zone.

While Darnold is supporting Gase, it may not save the head coach’s job. Since signing on last season, Gase is 7-12 as head coach of the Jets and has racked up 10 double-digit losses. This season, the Jets have lost by 10, 18 and 29 points. At this rate, things aren’t getting any better.

Gase was under fire last season after the team started 1-7. However, he was able to rally the troops and finish with a 7-9 record. If the Jets continue to struggle, they’ll be looking for their third head coach in as many seasons.