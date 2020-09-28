Rubi Rose Rants Against ‘Snake’ BFF for Romancing Her Former Fling Lil Tjay

Instagram

The Atlanta raptress lashes out at her bestie Lala Baptiste after Tjay shared a photo of him getting booed up with Lala following his hookup drama with Rubi.

Rubi Rose has unloaded her feelings about Lil Tjay‘s apparent new romance with her own bestie Lala Baptiste. The Atlanta-based femcee took to Twitter on Saturday, September 26 to call out her BFF for hooking up with her former fling.

Lamenting about being backstabbed by her own friend, Rubi posted in a series of tweets, “Imma just let karma do what it do. Let’s talk about backstabbing best friends.” She solely blamed her “best friend,” whom she dubbed a “snake,” in another post which read, “It’s not about the n***a…it’s about a girl I called my sister being a snake.”

She also had a message about loyalty, writing, “Loyalty is everything.” Further talking about betrayal, Rubi claimed, “It be the girls playing innocent and good girl that be the most F**KED up and ran thru. It be the ones closest to you.”

Seemingly believing that he’ll eventually come back to her, she added, “He know that I ain’t s**t… but he gone come back again.”

<br />

Rubi didn’t name names in her tweets, but she launched the Twitter rant after Tjay flaunted his new relationship with Lala. On Saturday, he posted a photo of him and his new lady snuggling up while being covered with a white blanket. “Can’t tell me nun negative about her … We on the same page we good !” he captioned the snap.

Rubi and Tjay previously made head-scratching headlines after the former was left stranded after hooking up with him on his birthday, April 30. The South Bronx rapper apparently flew her out to spend the day with him, but he only bought her a one-way ticket and refused to pay for her flight back home.

According to Tjay, Rubi called cops on him. “Broke her heart she called the cops on me,” he wrote along with a video of her looking upset while sitting on the edge of a bed. The female emcee, meanwhile, seemed to allude to the commotion in her cryptic tweets. “A n***a will literally beg u to put ur guard down and still play the f**k out of u,” she wrote.