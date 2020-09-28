Rivers won’t return as coach of Clippers

Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers are parting ways following the team’s disappointing end to the season.

Rivers is out as the head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, and Rivers deserved some of the blame for that. The team fell woefully short of expectations after acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during the offseason. One report immediately after the season indicated Rivers would return to coach the Clippers in 2020-21, but that is not happening.

Rivers made some strategic decisions during L.A.’s series against the Nuggets that reportedly left Clippers players scratching their heads. It was also concerning that players said the team had chemistry issues this season.

Rivers, 58, took over as head coach of the Clippers in 2013. The team made the playoffs in each of his seven seasons but never advanced past the Western Conference semis. Rivers finishes with a regular-season record of 943-681 and a postseason record of 91-89.